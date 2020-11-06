Jagan committed to his promises: Talasila Raghuram

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to implementing all the promises made during the padayatra conducted by Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy ahead of the previous elections.
Mr. Jagan’s programme coordinator Talasila Raghuram said the padayatra conducted by the YSR Congress president had changed the course of politics in Andhra Pradesh and enabled Mr. Jagan to understand the problems of people first hand. The experiences learnt during the yatra formed the basis for a spree of welfare programmes like Amma Vodi launched by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
Mr. Raghuram spoke to reporters here on Friday to mark completion of three years since Mr. Jagan launched the yatra in 2017. He recalled that the party leaders were skeptical over the implementation of the promises made during the padayatra. But Mr. Jagan was firm on translation of his words into action and introduced programmes covering all sections.
Drawing parallels with the similar padayatra conducted by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu, he said while Mr. Jagan’s yatra was focused on people issues and their welfare, Mr. Naidu’s yatra was aimed at fulfilling selfish interests.
