Jagan allowed to visit Jerusalem

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court here on Tuesday granted permission to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit Jerusalem and US between August 1 and 25.

The court also permitted Rajya Sabha member and national general secretary of YSR Congress V. Vijaysai Reddy to tour Malaysia, Singapore, Europe, America and Australia between August 1 and September 30. Both, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Mr. Vijaysai Reddy are on bail in the quid pro quo cases registered against them by the CBI in 2011.

The bail conditions required them to take prior permission of the court to travel abroad. Allowing the request of the two leaders, the court judge B.R. Madhusudhana Rao asked Mr. Jagan to furnish to the court and CBI all his contact details, including mobile numbers, landline numbers of places where he would stay, e-mail addresses and fax numbers.

Mr. Vijaysai Reddy was asked to furnish personal bond for ₹ 2 lakh and all his contact details. He will have to surrender his passport to court on return to India. Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy recently got diplomatic passport in his capacity as the Chief Minister. He has made arrangements to visit Jerusalem and Bethlehem along with his family members from August 1 to 4. Returning to India on August 5, he will leave for US on August 16 to admit his daughter Harsha Reddy in an undergraduate course.