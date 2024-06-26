Jagadish Reddy writes to Speaker seeking disqualification of turncoat MLAs Pocharam, Sanjay Kumar

BRS MLA from Suryapet and former minister G. Jagadish Reddy has urged Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad to immediately disqualify Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Jagtial MLA M. Sanjay Kumar as they defected to the ruling Congress party after winning the Assembly election on BRS ticket.

He sent an email and a letter through speed post regarding the matter to both the Speaker and Legislative Affairs secretary on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan, he said that the defection of the duo is against the law. Their membership in the Assembly should be cancelled as they violated the anti-defection law. “We have been waiting for an appointment with Mr. Gaddam Prasad since yesterday. But, we have not been given an appointment so far, despite repeated phone calls. Left with no other option, we have chosen these ways —speed post and email. We will wait for some time before pursuing legal options,” he added.

“Congress is encouraging defections despite stating in its manifesto that the party would not resort to such acts. It is contradicting its own promise,” he said, recalling that senior leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy also expressed similar thoughts.

He also said that during BRS rule, Congress MLAs willingly came to meet party president K. Chandrasekhar Rao and joined the party. They were merged with the party as per law.

Reacting to BRS MLA from Patancheru Gudem Mahipal Reddy’s meeting with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in New Delhi, he said that the CM was making door-to-door visits and inviting BRS MLAs to join the Congress.

BRS had already lodged a complaint seeking the disqualification of Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari and Tellam Venkat Rao. A petition filed by BRS in the High Court seeking an order from the Speaker for the disqualification of Mr. Nagender is posted for hearing on Thursday. Based on the HC verdict, BRS is likely to approach the Apex Court seeking the disqualification of all turncoat MLAs.