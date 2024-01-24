Jagadish Reddy will land in jail for irregularities in power projects: Komatireddy

January 24, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that it was certain that former Minister G. Jagadish Reddy would go to jail for his alleged role in irregularities in the execution of Bhadadri and Yadadri thermal power stations and purchase of power from Chhattisgarh.

“His role in the execution of power projects and purchase of power from the Chhattisgarh power utility will get exposed soon. He (Jagadish Reddy) is making baseless allegations against me,” Mr. Venkat Reddy said while speaking to the media on Tuesday. The State government is committed to conduct an inquiry into the charges of corruption against Mr. Jagadish Reddy in this matter, he said.

Mr. Venkat Reddy also stated that BRS would get deflated after the Parliament elections as many MLAs of that party were in touch with the Congress and were willing to join the ruling party. The BRS would be shred into pieces and Mr. Jagadish Reddy would go to jail after the judicial probe into the irregularities in execution of power projects and purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Free 200 units from next month

He reiterated that the Congress government would fulfil all promises made during the elections in 100 days and free power up to 200 units a month to domestic consumers would be implemented from the next month. He blamed the previous BRS government for the delay in the implementation of promises as the KCR government had emptied the coffers with its financial indiscipline and mismanagement.

Speaking separately, former MP V. Hanumantha Rao condemned the comments of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma comparing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to Ravana. He sought to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi was Ram and why he did not visit Manipur after the killing of 100s of women in the clashes between two communities.

He accused BJP of misusing the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya for electoral gains and sought to know why the Centre was neglecting the Ram Temple in Bhadrachalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.