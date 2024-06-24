Jagadish Reddy gets judicial panel notice, says will give all info in his know

Former minister of Energy and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader G. Jagadish Reddy has said he received a letter from Justice L. Narasimha Reddy Commission inquiring into the alleged irregularities in power purchase agreement with Chhattisgarh and the execution of Bhadradri and Yadadri thermal power projects and that he would give all information in his knowledge.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy told reporters that he would also point out the mistakes/ misleading information given by those who had deposed before the Commission so far. Stating that the Commission could collect comprehensive information only if it inquires about all stakeholders in the issue and help it arrive at fair and proper conclusions, the BRS leader suggested that the Commission should also seek information from Raman Singh, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, and officials when the memorandum of understanding was signed.

The BRS leader pointed out that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had stayed the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC) order too and sought to know whether the Commission would call the NGT authorities, particularly those who had given environmental clearance to the power projects, for inquiry.

Further, the BRS leader requested the Commission to call for inquiry those who had shared information stating that the PPA with Chhattisgarh had resulted in power utilities suffering a loss of ₹6,000 crore as the information was spread only after the Commission chairman spoke to mediapersons. Leaking information to the media after an inquiry commission was instituted would amount to supporting the government view.

He reiterated the BRS view that the Commission should include the issues raised by the party in its inquiry or else quit the responsibility.

