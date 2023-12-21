Jagadish Reddy and Komatireddy brothers enter into heated arguments on power plants

December 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The short discussion on the White Paper on power in the Assembly saw heated debate and exchange of some unpalatable comments between former minister for energy G Jagadish Reddy and the Ministers who traded accusations of destroying power sector and gaining personally.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy who started the debate rejected the Congress allegations on the debts in the power sector and the losses in Discoms stating that the previous BRS government had ensured 24-hour power supply through a series of investments. Telangana was the only State that provided 24-hour power supply that infused confidence among farmers and investors.

He said the White Paper itself showed that an average of 19.5 hours of power was supplied and this credit went to the BRS government and the then Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision. During the earlier Congress rule, free power for agriculture was not supplied for more than 6 hours. While the entire country was a witness to the achievements Congress was trying to belittle the achievements. Loans were invested and not wasted, he said.

The BRS MLA defended the power agreement with Chhattisgarh reminding that the southern and northern grid did not exist at that time and that is why they had built a grid to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Further, it was because of the 24-hour power supply that industries had come to Hyderabad while farmers benefited through increased agriculture production.

Mr. Jagadish Reddy was repeatedly interrupted by the ministers with Komatireddy Venkata Reddy charging that Mr. Jagadish Reddy was the beneficiary of ₹10,000 crore through sub-contracts in the Yadadri power plant. This led to heated debate and the Minister said the inquiry would reveal who made money and they would all be sent to jail.

The discussion deviated to personal allegations when Mr. Jagadish Reddy said he wouldn’t take lessons from the Komatireddy brothers who changed parties pointing a finger at Munugode MLA Rajagopal Reddy. Mr. Reddy said the former minister who was staying in a rented house in 2014 had earned more than ₹1,000 crore and today owned houses and farmhouses.