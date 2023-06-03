HamberMenu
Jagadgurus meet CM and pledge support for a new India

June 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Jagadguru Panchacharya Swamijis, who have come from various parts of the country, blessed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobhamma praised the support extended to agriculture by the State government ensuring that the farmers flourished.

The Jagadgurus of Kashi, Ujjain and Srisailam Peethas of Veerashaiva Panchapeeth were invited by the Chief Minister to participate in the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations. The seers said that KCR’s regime was a guiding force in strengthening the agriculture sector and safeguarding the farming community.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said that it was the fortune of all people of Telangana that Jagadgurus themselves came to bless them. Explaining the initiatives taken by the Telangana government, KCR sought their cooperation and blessings to build a new India. Parliament members BB Patil and Joginapally Santosh Kumar were among those present.

