Jagadgirigutta shop owner arrested with 26 kg ganja chocolates  

April 14, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Madhapur Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Jagadgirigutta police, on Sunday, seized 26 kg of cannabis chocolates and 4 kg of ganja powder from a shop in Jagadgirigutta.

Following a tip-off, the police searched Jayashree Traders, a grocery shop located in Anjaiah Nagar of Jagadgirigutta and seized 160 packets (6,400 units) of ganja chocolates weighing 26 kg and 4 kg of ganja powder, both worth ₹2.66 lakh.

The police also arrested the shop owner Manoj Kumar Aggarwal, 54. According to officials, Manoj who is a native of Kolkata in West Bengal has been receiving the contraband from Mohan — a drug supplier from Kolkata.

The Jagadgirigutta police are further investigating the case. Meanwhile, efforts are also on to trace and nab Mohan.