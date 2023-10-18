HamberMenu
JAC slams police for issuing ‘unfounded statements’ on Pravalika’s personal life

October 18, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The police and the State government came under fire from political and social organisations on Tuesday, who questioned why unfounded statements were being issued regarding the personal life of Marri Pravalika, a Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) aspirant who was found dead in her hostel room in the city on Friday night. She is suspected to have died by suicide.

“Police is not the judiciary. How can they pass a verdict that the student was in a relationship? Why was her privacy invaded to tarnish her character? There is nothing wrong with being in a relationship,” said rights activist Sajaya, adding that the invasion of privacy bodes ill for civil society.

The meeting was addressed by Telangana activists like Kodandaram and Telangana Vittal.

“Children from rural areas come to Hyderabad to study and realise their dreams. They have tight budgets. If an exam is postponed or if a paper leak occurs, their world is turned upside down. We want the children to stay strong,” said Congress leader Dolly Sharma.

“The police and the government are rubbing salt on the wounds of the bereaved family by saying that Pravalika did not write the TSPSC exams,” she said. “Compensation for the family and a job for Pravalika’s brother is the only way some justice can be done to her memory,” said Ms. Sharma.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

