JAC seeks steps to finalise pension re-fixation

The Telangana Government Pensioners’ Joint Action Committee has sought steps for finalising the pension re-fixation proposals for pensioners who retired after July 1, 2018, in pursuance of the recommendations of the Pay Revision Commission.

In a representation submitted to Accountant General (A&E) Anindya Dasgupta, the JAC said there were 20,000 pensioners retired after July 1, 2018 whose pensions should be re-fixed in accordance with the new PRC guidelines. However, even after six months, only few hundreds of pension fixation proposals were disposed of as the process was running very slow due to lack of sufficient staff allocated for the work.

The Government had earlier delayed finalisation of PRC-2020 findings for full three years and now there was inordinate delay in re-fixation. In the process, few pensioners with frail health and morbidities died even without enjoying the benefits of the new PRC for which they waited for a long period.

JAC chairman K. Laxmaiah said, in the representation, that it was the responsibility of the JAC to suggest some remedial measures to meet the requirements of the exigency. Accordingly, steps could be taken to constitute a special cell exclusively for expediting re-fixation of pension.

Services of some employees could be taken on deputation from other States especially for the purpose. There were many departments in the AG’s office and persons working in other departments could be deployed and entrusted with re-fixation of pensions on a temporary basis, he said.