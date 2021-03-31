Jab for all above 45 years from today

The vaccination drive every citizen aged above 45 years, regardless of co-morbidities will begin from Thursday.

Until now, apart from healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs), people aged 60 years or above, and those in the 45-49 year age group with co-morbidities were eligible for the vaccination. Certificate of co-morbidity had to be produced to get the jab.

However, the government announced a week ago that everyone above 45 is eligible.

Meanwhile, the highest number of daily vaccinations in Telangana for this month was recorded on Tuesday — 42,399 beneficiaries took the jab, which included 22,841 people aged 60 years or above, 17,737 in the 45-49 age group with co-morbidities, 780 HCWs and 1,041 FLWs.

According to the daily media bulletin issued by the State Health department, the highest number of beneficiaries who took the jab was on January 19 when 51,997 HCWs took the first dose.