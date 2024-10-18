GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IVF services in Telangana govt hospitals stalled for years: Health Minister

Updated - October 18, 2024 12:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of IVF Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated on October 8, 2023.

File photo of IVF Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, which was inaugurated on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Despite a Government Order issued in 2018 to establish IVF centres at three government hospitals in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration could not start IVF services in any of these hospitals until 2023, said Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha.

In a post shared on X by the office of Minister for Health on Thursday (October 17, 2024), the Minister referenced GO number 520 from September 2018, which allocated ₹7.15 crore for the establishment of infertility centres at Gandhi Hospital, Modern Government Maternity Hospital (MGMH) Petlaburj, and MGM Hospital in Warangal.

“At Petlaburj and MGM hospitals, no equipment was purchased, leaving IVF services non-existent. Just prior to the 2023 elections, some equipment was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, but critical components were lacking—there was no embryologist, essential permissions had not been obtained, and no funds had been allocated for necessary chemicals and medicines,” the post said.

The Minister noted, “When our government took charge, we rectified these issues by appointing a qualified embryologist, assigning trained staff, allocating the required funds, and securing the necessary permissions.”

Published - October 18, 2024 12:15 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.