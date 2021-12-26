‘It’s the responsibility of govt. to purchase crops listed under MSP Act’

HYDERABAD

26 December 2021 22:54 IST

Revanth criticises CM for trying to dissuade farmers from paddy cultivation

Exhorting farmers to opt for paddy cultivation in the yasangi (rabi) season, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy asserted that it was the responsibility of the State Government to purchase crops including paddy enlisted in the Minimum Support Price Act produced by farmers till the last bag.

He asserted that the government should procure entire paddy paying the MSP irrespective of how the purchase would be utilised later. “How the procured grain will be utilised later is not the problem of farmers. The government can export rice, use it for supply to schools or use it in any other way it likes, but it is its the responsibility to purchase paddy from farmers,” he said.

He expressed concern that farmers were undergoing severe hardship on account of the policies of the State and Central Governments that were unwilling to positively resolve the issues raised by them. The TRS president had “colluded” with millers and corporate houses to deny farmers their due in spite of his repeated claims on empowering farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

“Farmers should grill the TRS leaders, including MLAs and MPs, whenever the latter approach them to educate them against paddy cultivation,” he said. He ridiculed the government’s assertion asking farmers not to go for paddy cultivation claiming that it was “drama” played by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to avoid losses that would be incurred on account of purchase of paddy.

Paddy when milled as raw rice entailed 15 per cent of brokenrice which would not be procured by the Central Government. Yield of rice in respect of parboiled variety was however 65 per cent and the government was therefore harping on procurement of parboiled rice by the Centre. The government should instead introduce viability gap funding for purchasing the entire commodity from farmers and could apply for permission from the Centre for exporting rice after milling.

“Farmers are totally protected under the MSP Act and the government has to purchase all the 23 crops listed under the MSP Act. Failure of purchasing the grain amounts to violation of the Act,” he said.

Displaying photographs of what he claimed paddy crop in the fields owned by the Chief Minister and his family at Yerravelli, Mr. Revanth Reddy wanted to know how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was cultivating paddy when he wanted over 90 per cent of farmers to refrain from doing so.

KTR, Harish invited

Mr Revanth Reddy asserted that the Congress was committed to protecting the interests of farmers as could be seen from the steps its government had initiated in Chhattisgarh.

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh was paying ₹2,540 a quintal for paddy that was close to ₹600 over and above the MSP. Advocating crop diversification, the neighbouring State Government was paying ₹9,000 an acre for those opting for diversification from paddy besides assuring total procurement of the alternative crop.

He invited Ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to Chhattisgarh to study the model adopted there so that it could be adopted in Telangana. “I am assuring that they will be treated as State guests by the Congress government there,” he said.