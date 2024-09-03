It’s saddening to know flight of Kaynes Semicon to Gujarat: KTR

Working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao has said that it is disheartening to learn that Kaynes Semicon which was planning to establish its semiconductor manufacturing units at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of the city, close to the International Airport, is shifting to Gujarat now.

In a statement, Mr. Rama Rao said on Tuesday that a lot of hard work was put in to convince the company to establish its unit in Hyderabad by changing its initial plans to have the unit in Karnataka. They had demanded a land parcel adjacent to the Foxconn unit being established here at Kongara Kalan.

Working on a war-footing, the then BRS government had allotted the land sought by the company to convince it to set up the semiconductor unit here. Accordingly, the company management had announced in October last year that it would set up its ₹3,500 crore semiconductor unit in Hyderabad.

But, media reports now were indicating that the Gujarat government had succeeded in taking it to that State. Terming it a huge loss to Telangana, he said the tenacious efforts put in by the BRS government had gone down the drain with the present Congress government making no effort to prevent the company’s flight to Gujarat.