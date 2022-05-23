It’s official: no private practice for new govt. doctors in Telangana
Policy decision has been taken, says Health Minister T. Harish Rao
In a significant step to bolster healthcare facilities in the government sector, the Telangana government has officially imposed a ban on private practice for soon-to-be recruited doctors. Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who held a meeting to review works of the department in Rangareddy district on Monday, announced that a policy decision to this effect has been taken.
This announcement came in the backdrop of recruitment for around 13,000 vacant posts in the State Health department. Mr Harish Rao clarified that the ban will be applicable only to doctors who are going to be recruited. However, he did not mention if the salary of the new recruits would be increased, considering the ban on private practice.
Sources in the Health department had earlier given indications about the ban being on the anvil. They said that government doctors can make additional money by performing medical procedures under Aarogyasri Health Scheme. It was in 1983 that a similar decision was taken by the then N.T. Rama Rao government.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.