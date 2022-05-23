It’s official: no private practice for new govt. doctors in Telangana

Policy decision has been taken, says Health Minister T. Harish Rao

Several doctors are soon to be appointed as part of Telangana government’s efforts to fill up 13,000 vacant posts in the health sector. | Photo Credit: Representational photo

In a significant step to bolster healthcare facilities in the government sector, the Telangana government has officially imposed a ban on private practice for soon-to-be recruited doctors. Health Minister T. Harish Rao, who held a meeting to review works of the department in Rangareddy district on Monday, announced that a policy decision to this effect has been taken.

This announcement came in the backdrop of recruitment for around 13,000 vacant posts in the State Health department. Mr Harish Rao clarified that the ban will be applicable only to doctors who are going to be recruited. However, he did not mention if the salary of the new recruits would be increased, considering the ban on private practice.

Sources in the Health department had earlier given indications about the ban being on the anvil. They said that government doctors can make additional money by performing medical procedures under Aarogyasri Health Scheme. It was in 1983 that a similar decision was taken by the then N.T. Rama Rao government.