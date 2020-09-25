‘It’s not father’s love’

NALGONDA

Amruthavarshini’s hashtag has an addition

Amruthavarshini, wife of Pranay, who was killed at Miryalaguda after the inter-caste marriage, renewed her fight for justice on Friday. Two years after the September-14 incident, in which her dalit husband Perumalla Pranay Kumar was hacked to death, her hashtag #JusticeforPranay has an addition now, in #JusticeforHemanth.

Learning of the killing of Hyderabad-based interior designer Hemanth Kumar, allegedly by family members of his wife Avanthi Reddy, she took to social media to express her thoughts.

“When someone is at loss, at least now, stop defending the ‘act of murder’ and giving it a label called father’s love. As long as there are people to support the killings, such persons will grow in strength but not lessen,” she wrote.

Amrutha’s two-year experience since Pranay’s murder, had several twists and turns, starting with the bail for her father T. Maruthi Rao, the prime accused, his alleged suicide in Hyderabad, the allegations around property, and the most-recent one being 'Murder', a film based on the saga by Ram Gopal Verma, without the consent of the victim’s family.

Her petition to the Nalgonda Special SC/ST Court to stall the movie said the content in the film would create prejudice among people as the case was in the court.

Hearing on the murder case of Pranay was scheduled for Friday, but as accused two Subhash Sharma, who is in Rajahmundry central prison for other cases, could not be brought, it was postponed.

“It has been two years (since Pranay’s murder). How is our legislation, what is the law doing? Such murders continue to happen..,” she put.