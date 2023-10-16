It’s next to impossible to meet KCR, says Jupally Krishna Rao

October 16, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated October 17, 2023 12:00 am IST

HYDERABAD

Former Minister and Congress candidate from Kollapur, Jupally Krishna Rao, has appealed to the voters to not to be carried away by the BRS manifesto announced on Sunday by party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

At a press conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Mr. Jupally launched a scathing attack on the Chief Minister for taking his name out while announcing the manifesto. He took objection to the charge that he had failed to manage the key persons in his constituency, which resulted in his defeat.

He questioned, if that argument was right then what went wrong in Nizamabad parliamentary constituency in 2019 when K. Kavitha lost the polls. “Did your daughter fail to manage the right persons,” he queried.

Alleging that Mr. Rao is “arrogant” and cares little for people, Mr. Jupally Krishna Rao said the Chief Minister did not garland the statue of B. R. Ambedkar nor called the families of the Telangana martyrs who had laid down their lives for the statehood cause. Stating that it is next to impossible for the people to meet the Chief Minister, he pointed out that it is easy to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

He urged the people of Telangana to pay their gratitude to Sonia Gandhi who gave statehood to the region by voting for the Congress party.