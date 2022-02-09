‘It’s like devil quoting scriptures’

hyderabad

09 February 2022 22:55 IST

Modi’s ‘step-motherly treatment to South questioned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking of equality was equivalent to a devil quoting the holy scriptures, said CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy while questioning his step-motherly treatment of the southern states.

At a press conference here, they said the budget allocations yet again proved that Mr Modi had his heart only for a few states while the southern states were totally neglected. “Such a Prime Minister giving sermons of the need for equality while inaugurating the statue of equality recently surprises everyone,” Mr. Vikramarka said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Mr. Vikramarka wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was still silent on the PM’s remarks on Telangana in Parliament.

Advertising

Advertising

“He was not in Parliament nor does he has any understanding of Telangana sentiment and he dares criticise the Congress that delivered a decades-old promise despite knowing the political consequences,” he said.

Mr. Vikramarka demanded an apology from the Prime Minister and also asked KCR to condemn the PM’s statement and also thank Ms. Sonia Gandhi for her decisive role in the creation of Telangana.

He ridiculed Finance Minister T. Harish Rao’s criticism of the Congress and said he should ask his inner voice before speaking such senseless words.

Former Minister Jeevan Reddy accused the Modi government of fomenting communal trouble in Karnataka on the Hijab issue to provoke Hindus to benefit in the elections to five states. Wearing hijab is not new and the issue flares up just before the elections and people should realise the dangerous game the BJP was playing.

Mr. Reddy said Mr. Modi never whole-heartedly acknowledged the creation of Telangana and he cheated both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh without honouring the Bifurcation Act during the last 8 years of his rule and merging seven mandals of Telangana in AP overnight. He said K. Chandrasekhar Rao was equally responsible for the situation as he had always supported Mr. Modi and several controversial bills moved in Parliament.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy also alleged that the inauguration of the Statue of Equality looked like a BJP party affair and Chinna Jeeyar Swamy tacitly supported Mr. Modi for turning a spiritual event into a political one.

“Economical offenders were given huge importance in the meeting,” he alleged.