It’s KCR Constitution in State: Eatala

Government can take back land if we encroached, says BJP legislator

BJP MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender said that the government can take back land if there are any encroachments by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by his wife Jamuna and others at Masaipet mandal in Medak district. He wondered if as a Minister he was able to occupy 70 acres, then how much might have been occupied by the Chief Minister.

Speaking to reporters in Sangareddy on Monday after attending a two-day training programme for party workers here at Kandi, Mr. Rajender said: “I am committed for what my wife said - that she would rub her nose on the ground if there is even an inch of land occupied by our hatcheries. Officials go according to rules and if someone alleges that we have occupied lands, it is wrong,” he said.

Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made anti-defection law a laughing stock by admitting the TDP MLAs into the party in 2014 and Congress MLAs in 2019, the BJP MLA said that only Mr. Rao’s Constitution is being implemented in Telangana.

“In Huzurabad elections, depending on a person’s status, money that was to be paid was decided. As much as ₹600 crore illegal money and ₹4,000 crore in the name of welfare schemes was distributed. MPTCs and ZPTCs are being threatened and they were asked to show the photo to whom they voted in MLC election. I request them to vote as per their atma sakshi,” said Mr. Rajender.

‘Witch-hunt’

Meanwhile, Jamuna, wife Mr. Rajender, accused the TRS government of continuing to resort to ‘political witch-hunt’ and “harassing” her under the guise of land encroachment.

“We have not done anything wrong and not did we illegally occupy any land. All our lands have been purchased based on Dharani portal registrations only. New regulations like Pollution Control Board clearance and others are sought to be imposed on us,” she said talking to the mediapersons at her residence in Shamirpet on Monday. Denying the charges levelled against her family which owns the Jamuna Hatcheries, she said the government seems to be bent on crushing Mr. Rajender financially by targetting him. “We are not getting permission for feed plant but are being accused of polluting the atmosphere. Are the same rules being made applicable to other hatcheries too as some of them are owned by Ministers themselves,” she said. She threatened to file a case against the Medak collector for levelling “false” charges against her family and demanded the details of the official survey being conducted be shared as soon as it is submitted to the court.