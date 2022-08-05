It’s a world-class facility, says DGP

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao being welcomed at the Integrated Police Command & Control Centre. | Photo Credit: PTI

August 05, 2022 00:28 IST

The more the technology in policing, more citizens would abide by the law, and culturally, society would change for the better, said Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy on Thursday.

“The Integrated Police Command & Control Centre (IPCCC), a symbol of safety and security for citizens, and a milestone in revolutionising law and order in Telangana, will build that society,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Reddy, one of the innovators of the IPCCC, was full of energy while receiving wide appreciation. He addressed a host of leaders, serving and retired bureaucrats and experts, to share his beliefs and the project journey since 2014.

According to him, 2014, the birth of Telangana, was also a turning point concerning State policing that was apprehensive of issues such as naxalism, communalism and other emerging crimes.

But it was the vision of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in modernising and prioritising the department, and supporting projects such as the IPCCC, which fortified the State police, he said. It has also been proved that efficient law and order drives development, he added.

The Centre, modelled on the lines of technology-based policing in London, New York and Washington, Mr. Reddy said, is truly world-class and a one-of-its-kind facility.

“It is a hub for fusion of modern technologies and a network of command centres in the State. Not just for emergency and disaster situations, the Centre is 24/7/365 multi-agency operations centre. IPCCC is future-ready,” he said.

In addition to employing advance techniques such as artificial intelligence, big data analytics and virtual reality, smart tools at the Centre allows operators to quick search from hundreds of terabytes of data and excavate important information video synopsis, with forensic search capabilities.

The UCCS – Unified Command & Control Solution, a co-relation engine, employs a geo-spatial search connecting all databases to extract information in and around the crime scene such as past crime patterns, criminals with similar modus operandi to show possible suspects and potential vulnerabilities.

Mr. Reddy believes that through technological interventions such as multi-agency coordination, TSCOP, crime and criminal databases, all stakeholders would be provided evidence-based and citizen-friendly response.

The IPCCC also has a connection to the public through the police museum, he said. It helps people see the inside picture, and assures them of safety and security.

On the occasion, Mr. Reddy urged his force to be technology-savvy and be updated as almost every crime form is linked to technology.