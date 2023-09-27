It’s free-for-all at Ganesh immersion points in Hyderabad

September 27, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The High Court’s directions with regard to Ganesh idol immersion are being observed more in violation than in adherence at Hussainsagar and several other lakes in the city.

A few days ago, High Court had issued strictures against immersion of the idols made of Plaster of Paris in Hussainsagar lake and other water bodies in the city. Any onlooker at Hussainsagar lake can see that there is little distinction being observed between the immersion pond and the lake. Idols smaller in size are being taken to the immersion pond, while larger ones, whether PoP or clay, are being downed into the main lake.

Crane operators stationed near the lake are not refusing to take the PoP idols. “We do not have any instructions from the officials to refuse the PoP idols,” said an operator under the condition of anonymity.

GHMC officials who are monitoring the process, said they installed signboards at the immersion points, guiding the pandal organisers where to take the idols.

“We have made all arrangements, provided immersion ponds, and installed signboards. Our duty is done. Enforcement is not our work,” a GHMC official said washing his hands off the responsibility.

GHMC has organised a total 74 ponds for immersion, apart from the 33 lakes where only clay idols are permitted as per the High Court directions.

Of them, 27 are permanent immersion ponds constructed by GHMC near the lakes, while 24 are portable immersion ponds. The remaining 23 are excavated ponds, which are ditches dug up in the ground, laid with plastic sheets and filled with water.

On the whole, 369 cranes are being pooled up for the immersion fete on September 28, of which 125 are static cranes and 244 are mobile cranes.

Close to ₹30 crore is being spent by GHMC on the immersion gala, ₹20 crore for the cranes and the remaining on sanitation. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board is keeping ready 33.5 lakh water sachets for distribution at the immersion points and along the procession routes.

