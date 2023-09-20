It’s final: Milad-un-Nabi juloos will be on October 1

September 20, 2023 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Hyderabad

After weeks of uncertainty, and in a significant development, the organisers of the annual Milad-un-Nabi procession on Tuesday decided to go ahead with organising the Milad juloos on October 1.

There was much controversy and confusion regarding the procession of Milad-un-Nabi, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, given the fact that there were disagreements within the Sunni United Forum of India (SUFI), an umbrella organisation which has been organising the Milad juloos for the last 16 years. A key contention was that Milad-un-Nabi was coinciding with the Ganesh immersion procession on September 28. On Tuesday, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, which comprises several Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures announced that the juloos would be organised on October 1. The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee reached the decision after extensive deliberations over the past few days.

The Milad juloos will begin at 12 noon from the historic Mecca Masjid, proceed towards Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, Bibi Bazaar, and end in Moghalpura, likely before Asr (evening) prayers.

As was reported in these columns, the uncertainty surrounding this decision initially arose when a representative of the Qadri Chaman, a prominent Sufi institution, declared the suspension of the Milad-un-Nabi procession. This announcement was met with immediate opposition from the Siratun Nabi Academy, a member of SUFI, which termed the decision as unilateral and lacking consensus.

However, the situation took a surprising turn when the Siratun Nabi Academy’s Ali Quadri did an about turn and announced the cancellation of the Milad procession. More significantly, he said that there were concerns regarding potential breaches of law and order by anti-social elements that prompted this change in plans.

The conflicting positions within SUFI had created confusion, especially among the youth, who are seen in large numbers at the annual Milad juloos. With each passing year, save those during the pandemic, the juloos has seen an increased participation.