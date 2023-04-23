ADVERTISEMENT

It’s an open secret, says Bandi

April 23, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that there’s nothing wrong in what party MLA and former minister E. Rajender said regarding BRS allegedly extending ₹25 crore to Congress party in Munugode by-elections.

“There is nothing wrong in what Mr Rajender said. All of us said the same thing openly during elections. Even BRS and Congress leaders spoke on this issue openly. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge says that both the parties are trying for an alliance. Is it not true that the BRS has offered funds to Congress party in the elections in Karnataka?” asked Mr. Sanjay while speaking to reporters along with Mr Rajender here on Sunday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also found fault with both AIMIM and BRS leaders for supporting Atiq Ahmed, who was killed recently in U.P., wondering how these leaders can support a gangster involved in several criminal activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US