It’s an open secret, says Bandi

April 23, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that there’s nothing wrong in what party MLA and former minister E. Rajender said regarding BRS allegedly extending ₹25 crore to Congress party in Munugode by-elections.

“There is nothing wrong in what Mr Rajender said. All of us said the same thing openly during elections. Even BRS and Congress leaders spoke on this issue openly. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge says that both the parties are trying for an alliance. Is it not true that the BRS has offered funds to Congress party in the elections in Karnataka?” asked Mr. Sanjay while speaking to reporters along with Mr Rajender here on Sunday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also found fault with both AIMIM and BRS leaders for supporting Atiq Ahmed, who was killed recently in U.P., wondering how these leaders can support a gangster involved in several criminal activities.