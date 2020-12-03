Nomula family condemns fake ‘Narsimhaiah’s last audio message’

The grieving Nomula family appeared before camera, condemning a fake ‘Narsimhaiah’s last audio message’, that was widely circulated on social media on Wednesday.

Nomula Bhagat Kumar, son of deceased Nagarjunasagar legislator Narsimhaiah, appealed to everyone not to hurt the departed soul.

“That is a fake audio message. He was with all of us on Karthika Purnima and we talked about a lot of things till the night. It is sad that someone made such an audio, it would only disturb him. Let us not hurt his soul,” he said.

Another relative, Sampath Kumar, released an audio statement condemning the fake message, and added that the issue was taken to the notice of Nalgonda police for a probe.

Multiple audio messages, in a mimicked voice of Narsimhaiah, were found on social media platforms around Wednesday noon, and its contents were in the nature of "Repenting to have gone far from the Communist family, indebted to the red flag, wanting an Erra jenda Narsimha farewell, and this is the last message.”

Meanwhile, another message by a person claiming to be its creator, a member of Praja Natya Mandali, the cultural wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), expressed apologies.

“I created it out of love for Narsimhaiah. Please do not spread it,” it said.

Haliya police, when contacted, said a probe was launched, based on an oral complaint by Narsimhaiah’s family.