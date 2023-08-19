It’s a campaign run by my opponents, says Jagga Reddy

August 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Without taking names but dropping enough hints at whom he meant, Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash (Jagga) Reddy alleged that some political forces had been running a vicious campaign to malign him personally and his political career.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence here on Saturday, Mr. Jagga Reddy said a section of the social media was willfully targeting him at the behest of some political forces working against him. He pointed out that he was being targeted for about one and a half years by those having expertise in (mis)using social media.

Mr. Jagga Reddy stated that the culture of using social media was that of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and it had creeped into the Congress culture now. Although leaders from several parties, including TDP, had joined Congress, they were very much Congress men now. However, the culture of using social media to target political rivals within and outside the party was unwelcome, he said.

The Congress leader said he had been observing patience so far but it too had limits and when it got breached he would not care for anybody and he would strip those playing into the hands of his political adversaries.

He observed that those who were behind targeting him appeared to be enjoying vicarious pleasure as he was feeling troubled personally and politically. He sought to know why he would change political affiliation when he was working hard for strengthening Congress not only in his constituency but also in areas where he had supporters in Sangareddy and other districts.

Recollecting how AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was highly impressed with his organisational skills and arrangements made for the Bharat Jodo Yatra which had covered 22 km in his constituency, Mr. Jagga Reddy said he had organised a public meeting of Rahul Gandhi in 2017 without much support from the party. In 2018, the BRS (TRS) Government had put him in jail in a false case but he came out unscathed.

In the MLC elections (local bodies constituency), he had fielded his wife Nirmala and made her secure nine votes more than the Congress strength in Sangareddy district to prove a point politically to his adversaries within the party, he said.