ITPI Telangana gets new office-bearers

April 20, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

New office-bearers for the Telangana regional chapter of Institute of Town Planners-India (ITPI) have been elected. S. Devender Reddy, K. Muralidhar Reddy, P.V.R. Narsimha Reddy and T. Satyanarayana Murthy are chairman, secretary, treasurer and chairman-building committee respectively. B. Pradeep Kumar, P. Sree Sudha, K. Mallikarjun Rao, G. Kiran Kumar and D.S.V. Chalapathi Raj are the new executive members. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.