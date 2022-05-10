iTIC Incubator at IITH investing ₹1.7 crore in DeepTech startups

iTIC Incubator at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) recently selected nine deep tech startups from across India to support them via their pre-incubation and incubation support programmes. A signing and onboarding ceremony was organised to facilitate and give a boost to top-notch startups.

iTIC Incubator is investing up to ₹25 lakhs each in six prototype ready startups: Learn and Empower- working on building an accessible game-based learning platform for children with hearing loss, LiqSure Systems - building a water purification system using hydrodynamic cavitation principal for greywater treatment, Milatronics -building automated feeding system for aqua farmers, Pranahita Biotrinics - developing AI-powered low-cost testing kits for COVID and other viruses and Eaffocare - working on regenerative products for gums and periodontitis treatments.

iTIC is also investing up to ₹10 lakh each in three Proof of Concept stage startups namely -- Humus Biosystems, which is working on water treatment using microbes and biomaterials, Raibo Systems -- which is working on developing surgical assistive robots, and Sridevi Machinery -- which is working on building automated power weeder.

“The focus of IITH is on translating the innovations into technologies useful for humanity. Hence, it is good to see startups working on themes of water treatment, aquafarming, assisted technology for children with special needs, affordable COVID testing and others,” said Prof B. S. Murty, Director, IITH.

Asserting the startup initiatives of IITH, Prof Suryakumar S, faculty-in-charge, Incubation, Innovation & Startups, said: “Our aim is to provide a vibrant platform for the startups to convert their ideas into successful businesses. We are thankful for the financial support from establishments like NMDC and HDFC in making that happen.”