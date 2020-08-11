ITDA PO, forest staff inspect land to be distributed in Telangana

ITDA Rampachodavaram Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya inspects land to be distributed among forest dwellers in Raja Vommangi mandal in East Godavari district on Monday.

RAJAVOMMANGI (EAST GODAVARI)

11 August 2020 07:47 IST

Officials interact with forest dwellers

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Rampachodavaram) Project Officer C.V. Praveen Adithya and forest staff on Monday conducted a joint field study to inspect the land proposed to be distributed among the forest dwellers under the Recognition of Forest Rights (FoFA) Act in the Rampa Agency.Mr. Adithya inspected the land along the stretch of tribal villages Urdaakulapadu, Vankarai, Ameenabad, and Maaredupaka in Rajavommangi mandal.

The ITDA and the forest authorities are examining the land that is under the Podu cultivation and claimed by the forest dwellers.

Interacting with the forest dwellers during the field inspection, Mr. Adithya explained them that the land, to be distributed under the RoFR Act, would be eligible to get all the benefits such as Rythu Bharosa, crop loans and other incentives being offered by the State and central governments.

Mr. Adithya also visited the 1.2 MW hydropower plant at Vetamaamidi village in Addateegala mandal, where the power plant was recently revived with the assistance of the State government, NABARD and NEDCAP.

During a video conference with the officials concerned, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy announced that the Agency in East Godavari was selected to be developed into a ‘cashew cluster’ by promoting cashew cultivation on the land, to be distributed under the RoFR, by forming Farmers’ Producers Organisations.