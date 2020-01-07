Telangana

ITDA boost to tribal entrepreneurship

Tribal women packaging aloe vera-based shampoo at the Girijan Cooperative Corporation at Bhadrachalam.

Tribal women packaging aloe vera-based shampoo at the Girijan Cooperative Corporation at Bhadrachalam.   | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

To set up units for making moringa powder, chikkis; both products to be supplied to residential and ashram schools

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, has readied an ambitious plan to give an impetus to micro-entrepreneurship development among women in the predominantly tribal populated mandals of the erstwhile undivided Khammam district.

It has devised an action plan to set up a drumstick (moringa) leaf processing unit under the aegis of a trained group of tribal women for producing iron-rich moringa powder at Mucherla village in Kamepalli mandal.

The plan forms the crux of the Tribal Welfare Department’s multi-sectorial initiative involving the Telangana State Girijan Cooperative Corporation (TSGCC) and various other government departments and agencies to turn tribal women into micro-entrepreneurs through multiple interventions including training and skill development, credit and marketing support.

Plans are afoot to set up another Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) unit under the aegis of a Joint Liability Group (JLG) of trained tribal women to make jaggery-based groundnut chikkis in Palvancha town, sources said.

Iron-rich products

The Department has drawn up plans to purchase the two iron-rich products from the JLGs for supply to the residential and ashram schools run by it in the district and elsewhere in the State, sources added.

Glycerine soaps and aloe vera-based shampoos being produced at the Bhadrachalam-based unit operated by the Dammakka JLG are fast gaining popularity just a few weeks after their introduction under the brand name ‘Giri’ in the local market, said TSGCC-Bhadrachalam manager Kunja Vani. There is a huge demand for natural toiletries made of plant-based materials in the market, she noted.

“The proposed units for moringa powder and chikkis to be set up by trained members of the JLGs in Kamepalli and Palvancha towns, respectively, are bound to become successful ventures due to increasing awareness of iron-rich foods,” she said.

The ambitious plan would also serve as a key initiative to improve nutritional intake of children and combat anaemia in Agency areas.

