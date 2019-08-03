ITC asked to set up food processing units

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today asked the ITC to collaborate with the State government in setting up food processing units in a big way.

The government contemplated the units on a large scale to ensure remunerative price to the agricultural produce of farmers beside supply of qualitative and unadulterated food items to the public, Mr. Rao told a delegation of ITC led by its chairman Sanjay Puri when it called on him here.

Mr. Puri informed Mr. Rao that the construction work of the ₹ 800 crore food processing unit of ITC at Manoharabad was completed and it would be ready for inauguration in two or three months. Mr. Rao complimented the ITC for constructing the unit in a record time.

Mr. Rao advised ITC to involve members of four-and-a-half lakh self-help groups in the State to procure raw material and other services required for the setting up of the units. It should be taken up as a social responsibility.

He also requested ITC management to consider revival of the sick Rayons factory at Kamalapur in Mulug district. He explained the potential of the State in tourism sector owing to reservoirs to store up to 500 tmc ft water, natural ambience that will be built around them and historic places. The ITC should also step in to develop tourist spots.