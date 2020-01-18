It will be the end of Congress: Saidi Reddy

The Congress party has lost its significance in the Centre and State politics, decimated in undivided Nalgonda, and with all the wards in Huzurnagar predicted to go in favour of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, legislator Shanampudi Saidi Reddy said, it will be the end of the grand old party.

Mr. Saidi Reddy who was on a door-to-door campaign in several wards of the constituency, said development of Huzurnagar was possible only by the TRS.

“More development is possible if it is ruling party in the State, in the constituency and also in the local bodies,” he said, touring in ward numbers 21 to 28. He expressed confidence that the ruling party would win all the 28 wards.

Mr. Saidi Reddy reiterating the welfare and development agenda of the government and said he had several plans for Huzurnagar, and that he was into politics with a work agenda.

“Within a year, I will ensure spacious roads in Huzurnagar and it will be free from dust pollution. The Oora cheruvu will be transformed into a tank bund, at a cost of ₹ 10 crore, and the NSP camp will be a modern municipal park,” he said.

He urged party men to work hard as the polling day is fast approaching, and said the thumping victory in Huzurnagar by election got him close to senior leaders, including Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, and the good rapport would help get more funds for the constituency.