It was honeymoon trip to Kaleshwaram: TRS

The TRS has dubbed the recent tour of Congress leaders to Tummidihatti, to expose the failure of the government to take up the Pranahita-Chevella project, as a honeymoon.

The Congress leaders made unfounded criticism against the government as they were unable to digest discharge of water from Kaleswaram project to Mid Manair, TRS MLA Balka Suman and others told a press conference. They responded to the allegations made by former Congress MP Ponnam Prabhakar.

Mr. Suman asked Mr. Prabhakar to explain why the latter did not mount pressure on the Congress government to take the Pranahita-Chevella proeject when he was Member of Parliament. The TRS government did not focus on this project but took up Kaleshwaram project at Medigadda as the Central Water Commission identified yield of 1,650 tmc ft water at the site.

The government will complete the Palamuru - Ranga Reddy project which Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will visit on Thrusday with the same speed as Kaleswaram. The government will also construct another barrage to store 20 tmc ft on Pranahita, he said.

