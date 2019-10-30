IT Tower to start operations this December: Minister

The IT Tower, touted to be an iconic one in the town, would start operations this December and provide employment to over 3,600 youth, said Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar.

The Minister on Tuesday visited the construction site and inspected the progress of works on various floors. Located on the shores of the picturesque Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir on the town outskirts, the seven-storey facility is coming up on three acres and would provide plug and play facilities to IT companies.

Constructed at a cost of ₹35 crore, it would be equipped with uninterrupted power supply and high-speed broadband services. Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao had laid the foundation stone for the IT Tower in January 2018.

Two floors by mid-Nov.

Mr. Kamalakar said that the ground and first floors would be ready for utilisation from the second week of November and that measures were being taken to ensure that at least 3,600 youths work in three shifts there. MoUs have been signed with some IT firms for providing employment to about 1,000 local youths, he added.

The Minister revealed plans of visiting the US in December and invite IT companies there to set up their branches in Karimnagar to provide employment to the local youth. He said the government would ensure there was demand for another IT Tower in the town with the arrival of more IT firms to the district. Exuding confidence that the people would see a new Karimnagar in 2020 with the coming up of IT Tower, a cable-stayed bridge and the Manair Riverfront, he said beautification of internal roads and Smart City works would give a face-lift to the town on all fronts.