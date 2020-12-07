IT Tower at Siddipet, ₹ 45 crore sanctioned

SIDDIPET

07 December 2020 21:04 IST

Chief Minister to lay foundation on December 10

Moving a step forward to bring Information Technology (IT) companies to Tier II cities, the State government has sanctioned an IT Tower at Duddeda on the outskirts of the district headquarters. Orders were issued late on Saturday. This will come adjacent to Rajiv Rahadari and the location will be in between LV Prasad Eye Institute and Tourism Hotel.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, scheduled to visit the district headquarters on December 10, will lay foundation stone for the construction of the IT Hub. This will be constructed in about 60,000 sft and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with IT companies like Infosys in the presence of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao. Finance Minister T Harish Rao thanked the Chief Minister for sanctioning the IT Hub.

The inauguration spree by Mr Chandrasekhar Rao includes 2,460 double bedroom houses constructed in gated community model at Narsapur at a cost of ₹ 163 crore, government medical college at a cost of ₹ 135 crore, underground drainage system at Chintacheruvu at a cost of ₹ 278 crore and guest house at Ranganaiksagar.

Advertising

Advertising