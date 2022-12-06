IT Secretary shares secret mantra for drawing investments to Telangana

December 06, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The secret sauce that’s driving investment into Telangana State was shared by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, at the 66th Foundation Day Lecture of Administrative Staff College of India. “Bottoms up thinking, understanding pain points and creating officials who will be responsible for implementing the policy has been key to the success of policy making in Telangana,” said Mr. Ranjan addressing students and staff at ASCI on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People make fun of policy statments in India. The documents smell nice, feel nice and read nice but nothing happens on the ground. When Telangana was formed, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao wanted to change that and interacted with industry heads to understand their problems. A 20-page industrial policy document was brought out after that interaction,’” said Mr. Ranjan, who was the Industries Commissioner at that time in 2014. Many other States are replicating the policy now, he said. He shared how there are seven instances when officials were penalised for delaying approvals.

He also narrated how the State shaped the IT policy based on feedback at a brain-storming session from startups and IT heads with Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao. “We use the word fast-track, then leap-frog. The IT Minister used the phrase pole-vault. And that’s the reason the start-up policy was framed in a way to help bring innovation to the State,” said Mr. Ranjan.

ADVERTISEMENT