IT searches on infra development firm

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches on five locations of Hyderabad-based infrastructure firm.

Sources in the department have confirmed that the searches were carried out at KNR Constructions Limited’s head office at Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, apart from their premises at New Delhi, Karimnagar, Warangal and Mulugu.

“Searches are being carried out since 10.30 a.m. and we are verifying each and every file to find out if there are any tax evasions and TDS violation,” an officer said.

Promoted by founder and managing director K Narasimha Reddy, KNR constructions Limited is an infrastructure project development company providing (EPC) engineering, procurement and construction services in roads and highways, irrigation and urban water infrastructure management.