IT revolution in India only due to Rajiv Gandhi, says Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at a body building championship organised to mark celebration of Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad

20 August 2021 23:29 IST

Rich tributes paid to former Prime Minister on birth anniversary

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy said former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi was the brain behind the success of India grabbing the opportunities in the Information Technology (IT) revolution in the world.

If millions of Indians are employed in the IT sector both in the country and abroad it was due to Rajiv Gandhi’s vision, he said while participating in the 77th birth anniversary celebrations of the former Prime Minister who lose his life in a suicide attack. The programmes were organised in Gandhi Bhavan and also at the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajiguda in the morning.

Mr. Reddy said Rajiv Gandhi had a vision for the youngsters in India and it reflected not only promoting computerisation in the country but also ensuring that the youngsters participated in the democratic process at a very young age. He reduced the voting age from 21 years to 18 years with the purpose of strengthening the hands of youngsters in shaping their and country’s future.

The Congress president also said that in tune with Rajiv Gandhi’s ideology he would take up the issue of reducing the age for contesting in the elections to 21 years. ‘When they can vote at 18 years they can also contest at 21 years’ is the demand from the youngsters and he would take this to the notice of AICC president Sonia Gandhi.

The party also organised body building competitions to mark the celebrations and Mr. Reddy distributed prizes to the winners in various categories. TPCC working president Anjan Kumar Yadav, Balaraju, Sai Kumar and others participated.

Earlier in the day, Congress leaders, including AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore, Mr. Revanth Reddy, Madhu Yaskhi Gound, V. Hanmantha Rao, Sravan Dasoju and others paid floral tributes at the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Somajigida and vowed to take his ideology of a secular India forward.