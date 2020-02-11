Telangana

IT raids on private hospitals

Officials term it regular surveys

The Income Tax department raided a few private hospitals and nursing homes in Adilabad town following alleged evasion of tax by doctors. According to sources, teams from Nizamabad district unit of the IT department in the State have conducted the raids which, the department itself terms as regular surveys. The raids were conducted on four private hospitals and nursing homes in which it was found that the records were not maintained properly, the sources added.

