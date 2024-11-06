It is our responsibility to provide quality education, health and employment to students: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that the Congress Government is committed to providing quality education, health and employment to students as “it is our responsibility”.

The Government has therefore enhanced the diet and cosmetic charges for students besides recruiting 11,062 teachers and giving promotions to over 21,000 teachers. These steps are aimed at ensuring that students are made partners in the country’s development, he said.

The CM was interacting with students from Wyra and Madhira constituencies of Khammam district, who called on him on Wednesday to express their happiness over enhancement of mess charges. He told them that the government had embarked upon a comprehensive census exercise to ensure equal benefits to all sections, including SC, ST and BC communities.

The government took up construction of integrated residential schools in the interest of SC/ST/BC and minority communities. Accordingly, it was planned to construct residential schools spread over 20 to 25 acres in all the constituencies before the end of the next academic year. At the same time, Skill university had been set up to hone the skills of youth and make them job-ready.

The Government had entered into a tie up with the Tata Institute for converting ITIs into advanced technology centres reflecting its commitment to providing employment security to youth along with training. Simultaneously, steps had been initiated to set up a sports university for encouraging youth to take up sports.

Mr. Revanth Reddy hoped that students would opt for higher studies and secure jobs in the Secretariat. He cautioned them against becoming victims of drug abuse and asked them to call up telephone number 100 whenever they come across such a menace as a social responsibility.

Government is planning a major programme with 15,000 students on November 14, coinciding with the birth anniversary of former PM Jawaharlal Nehru. An announcement on the second phase of integrated residential schools would be made on the same day.