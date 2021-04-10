‘It is honest Jana Reddy versus corrupt KCR’

Hyderabad

10 April 2021 22:47 IST

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkata Reddy has described the Nagarjuna Sagar bypolls as a contest between an honest Jana Reddy and a corrupt TRS government, and it was for people to choose a man with honesty and integrity.

Mr. Reddy, who campaigned for Congress candidate Mr. K. Jana Reddy in several villages in Anumula mandal, said it was ironic that the corrupt TRS Ministers and MLAs were criticising an honest politician like Jana Reddy, whose impeccable 40-year record as a public servant was well-known.

Accusing Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of being a highly corrupt politician, he said KCR was a sobriquet for ‘loot and corruption’ in the State and he was using corrupt money made in the irrigation projects to win elections. KCR had brought in money politics in Telangana, which was formed with the sacrifices of youngsters.

Mr. Reddy said it was laughable that MLAs involved in drug scandals and about to go to jails should also criticise Mr. Jana Reddy. They should remember that the roads they were travelling for campaigning were also laid with the efforts of the tall Congress leader.

He reminded that the Congress had completed 70% of Srisailam tunnel works, spending ₹1300 crore, but the TRS government could not complete the rest, thus inflicting great injustice to people of Nalgonda district.

The Bhongir MP asked the TRS government to focus on the promises made like filling the vacancies and issuing notifications for the two lakh vacancies in Telangana. It was unfortunate that youngsters were committing suicide for jobs and the CM was making no efforts to instil confidence among them.