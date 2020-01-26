It is democracy and not Congress that has lost in Telangana: Uttam

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that the TRS, BJP and the AIMIM have conspired together to damage the Congress party, and the victory of TRS was based on money, liquor and misuse of official machinery.

After hoisting national flag at Gandhi Bhavan on the occasion of 71st Republic Day on Sunday, he said despite several conspiracies and obstacles, the Congress party performed better than previous elections. He said the share of Congress party in municipal polls has increased compared to Lok Sabha elections held in 2019.

He said there has been a significant increase in Congress party’s vote share from Assembly to Parliament and then Panchayat Raj and now civic polls and this augurs well for the party working to regain power in the next Assembly elections.

Large amounts

Mr. Reddy alleged that the TRS had spent up to ₹ 30,000 per vote in some cases to win the civic polls and this was nothing but a danger to democracy. He called upon intellectuals to launch a movement to save democracy in Telangana.

He said the Chief Minister was working to defeat democracy and the Constitution in every election rather than his opponents. Practices like engineering defections of elected representatives of opposition parties into ruling party; kidnapping of political leaders, extreme usage of liquor, money and official position, house arrests, implication in false cases and using police to harass and terrorise political opponents have become common in Telangana.

Changed tune

Responding to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that Telangana Assembly too would pass an anti-CAA resolution, he said despite repeated demands by him for a special Assembly session on the issue, KCR remained silent. However, immediately after declaration of results of municipal elections on Saturday, KCR began a new drama.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said TRS and BJP were having a secret understanding in Telangana. He said BJP leaders only give media statements alleging corruption and embezzlement of funds by TRS leaders. But they never made a request to their own party’s government at the Centre to order a CBI probe against KCR or other TRS leaders, he pointed out.