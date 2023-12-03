It is a vote against KCR and family: Kishan Reddy

December 03, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said while the party “respects” the people’s mandate, the Congress did not score a “landslide victory”.

“It is a vote against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family, and this has helped the Congress to win. We won just one seat in 2018 and eight this time. We had 6.9% vote share in the last elections and it has crossed 14%, so we saw a 100% jump in voting percentage. It is much more than what the Congress scored,” he added.

Mr.Reddy, who chose to talk to the media in Kamareddy where party candidate K.Venkatramana Reddy won against Mr.Rao as well as Congress State president A.Revanth Reddy, said the party would have benefitted if seniors like national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Eatala Rajender, M.Raghunandan Rao and others had won but it is “unfortunate” that they didn’t.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP will play a “constructive” role in the Opposition in Telangana Assembly, he said. “We will stand by the people in the Assembly and also outside. We will fight against any anti-people policies and ensure the promised guarantees by the Congress are implemented,” asserted Mr.Reddy.

The Union Minister said the party will soon hold a review meeting to discuss why it failed to win the expected number of seats in the elections, correct any inadequacies and firm up an action plan for the Lok Sabha polls ahead.

“We have won four Lok Sabha seats the last time and will strive to win all the seats next year. Our party won in three of the four states dethroning Congress governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. In Madhya Pradesh, we won with a bigger majority,” he said.

Mr.Kishan Reddy said the party won the “semi-finals” and pointed out that there was a lot of talk about BJP losing in states’ elections by the BRS and Congress leaders. “In 2024, it is sure we will perform a hat-trick under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and win with a big majority,” he affirmed.

The BJP leader also congratulated ‘giant killer’ Mr.Venkataramana Reddy from Kamareddy Assembly constituency. “I salute and thank Kamareddy people here for electing him,” he said. The winning candidate dedicated his victory to the selfless work by the party cadre and assured the people about striving towards fulfilling promises made, as an MLA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.