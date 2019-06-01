IT industry does better in State

The Information Technology (IT) and IT enabled Services (ITeS) exports achieved a growth rate of 16.89 % in Telangana as compared to expected national average of 8 to 9 % in 2018-19.

The IT sector generated direct employment to 5.43 lakh persons with 67,725 new professionals joining the workforce in the State last year, the performance report of IT, Eelectronics and Communications Department of the State government said. It was released by IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on the eve of State Formation Day celebrations.

Mr. Ranjan said the State had almost achieved the ambitious target set for itself five years back to double IT and ITeS exports. Like the previous four years, the State continued to outperform the expected IT and ITeS growth rate of the country by nearly 170 %.

Meeseva 2.0

On the initiatives taken by the department to promote digital Telangana, Mr. Ranjan said Meeseva 2.0 was rolled out during the year which was the new model of citizen services platform. Aadhaar enabled payment system was introduced facilitating citizens to withdraw cash from select Meeseva centres.

The T App Folio which was an integrated mobile app that offers a single platform for all the G2C services had clocked one lakh downloads in the last one year.

Prototyping centre

The IT Secretary also said T-Works, India’s largest prototyping centre for electronics, electromechanical and mechanical start ups was coming up in 78,000 sq ft facility with over 200 machines across 11 sections.

The Telangana government had achieved an average reach of three crore per month via the social media platforms. T Wallet, the State owned digital wallet, was integrated with multiple departments and services like labour, traffic police, Streenidhi, State road transport corporation, office of commissioner of municipal administration, Vijaya Dairy, civil supplies and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. A total of 28.8 lakh transactions took place through T Wallet worth ₹ 1,202 crore. In the past year, T-Hub partnered with Rural Electrification Corporation, HDFC and Canadian Digital Media Network and Communitech, among others.