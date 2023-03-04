IT hub will be inaugurated shortly by KTR: Kavitha

March 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - NIZAMABAD

MLC K. Kavitha said that the Information Technology (IT) hub at the district headquarters would be inaugurated by IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao shortly. Ms. Kavitha, along with MLA B. Ganesh Gupta, examined the ongoing IT Hub works on Saturday. She also launched IT Hub Nizamabad website.

“Establishment of IT hub is an initiative in the direction of providing path for industries. Several others industries will come up here. Efforts are in this direction,” she said while speaking to media persons after examining the works.

Informing that about 750 youths would get employment, Ms. Kavitha said agreements had been signed with 200 institutes in this direction so far. She congratulated NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala on his efforts.