IT exports from STPI units in Telangana grew 13% in H1: official

HYDERABAD

02 December 2021 16:40 IST

Information technology services and solutions exports of units registered with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Telangana grew 13% to around ₹45,000 crore in the first half of the current fiscal.

With the rate of growth usually higher in the last two quarters, the exports are expected to be more for the full fiscal, STPI Hyderabad Director C.V.D. Ramprasad said on Thursday.

Addressing a curtain raiser press meet for the 29th annual Innovation Summit and Awards of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), scheduled to be held here on December 16, he said this seeking to highlight the accelerated pace of growth of IT exports from Telangana. The exports were growing at a rate much higher than the national average, he said, while also pointing to the employment opportunities the sector was creating.

Advertising

Advertising

“These are STPI numbers. If you add SEZ [units] IT exports from Telangana will be twice as much,” HYSEA president Bharani K.Aroll added. The IT and ITeS exports from Telangana totalled ₹1,45,522 crore in 2020-21, an increase of 12.98% from ₹1.28 lakh crore of the previous fiscal.

Providing an update on the return of employees to IT offices and the growing concerns globally over Omicron, the new variant of Coronavirus, the HYSEA leader said while exact data on how many have stopped working from home is not available, it is estimated that 5% of the employees of large firms, 25-30% of mid-sized firms and as much as 60-70% have resumed working from office.

A survey by HYSEA a few months ago had said the number of employees working from office by March could be 70-80% in the best case scenario and 40-50% worst case scenario. Considering not much data is available on Omicron and the severity of the variant, it would be speculative to discuss the likely fallouts. But with the coverage under the vaccination programme being good, the return to office of the employees was unlikely to be impacted, he said.