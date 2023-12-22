GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IT employee found dead in hostel

December 22, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man working as a software professional was found dead in his hostel in Gachibowli on Thursday morning.

An alleged love failure is suspected to be the reason, the police said.

The deceased, Gajjala Nagachakrapani, was working for an IT firm and was residing in a PG hostel, said the police.

“As per the complaint from his father, his friend called the family informing about the suicide. It was revealed during questioning that he was depressed following an alleged love failure and had died by hanging in the hostel,” said the police.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for postmortem.

(Roshini - suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

