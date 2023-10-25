IT dept. intensifies efforts to ensure inducement-free and fair elections

October 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated October 26, 2023 10:35 am IST - HYDERABAD

With the campaign for the forthcoming elections picking up, the Income Tax department has intensified its efforts to ensure inducement-free and fair elections.

The department has deployed Quick Response Teams (QRTs) with 250 officials, including 150 from its own and 100 deputed from other agencies in 33 districts. A 24/7 control room and a complaint monitoring cell to receive information or complaints from people relating to cash and other items intended for illegitimate use in the election has been set up.

According to I-T Director General (investigation) Sanjay Bahadur, the department had received seizure reports pertaining to ₹53.93 crore cash, 156 kg gold jewellery and 454 kg silver from the police and flying squads. This is in addition to ₹14.8 crore cash seized following inputs from the department’s own intelligence since the election process started.

Of the total seizure of ₹53.93 crore, ₹1.76 crore had been found to be unaccounted and another ₹10.99 crore had been released while an investigation is on to ascertain the source of the remaining ₹40 crore. Mr. Bahadur however, refused to divulge the details pertaining to ₹14.8 crore cash, which was seized from a house in Medak district.

He said since the election process had begun, the department had taken several measures to check the flow of unaccounted money and profiling of accounts for sudden spike in deposits and immediate withdrawal was taken up. “Huge amounts deposited in certain accounts and their immediate withdrawal triggers suspicion,” he said.

The department was also focussing on the verification of details filed by candidates in the affidavits after the commencement of nominations. “The details like cash in hand declared by the candidates is examined against those in our own database in coordination with other agencies,” he said, adding that in the event of any discrepancies, immediate action would be initiated.

Air intelligence units

Air intelligence units had been set up at Begumpet and Shamshabad airports for round the clock surveillance on movement of cash or valuables in coordination with the CISF.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India would be monitoring the movement of aircraft at helipads and private landing strips in districts. Replying to queries, he said that the election expenditure monitoring would be in two levels. The static surveillance team deputed by the Chief Electoral Officer manning check-posts and mobile flying squads to keep an eye on the movement of cash and other valuables while the department deployed the Election Seizure Management App (ESMS) for the first time for verification of seizure reports.

“The ESMS App is meant to inform the department about the suspicious movement of cash, bullion and other freebies and the response time from the departments in case of complaints is less than 30 minutes after receipt of such information.

Lodge complaints at

Toll free number: 1800-425-1785

Landline number: 040-23426201/23426202

WhatsApp/Telegram: 7013711399

E-mail ID: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in

