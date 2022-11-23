IT-CRPF personnel assaulted my son: Minister Malla Reddy 

November 23, 2022 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

High drama unfolded at the Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital at Suraram here on Wednesday as Minister for Labour and Employment, Factories, Ch. Malla Reddy along with TRS activists staged a dharna against Income Tax and Central Armed Police Forces.

“They together beat my son up and that’s why he developed chest pain. The authorities are not allowing me to visit my son,” he said, speaking to mediapersons outside the hospital. The activists burnt effigies and raised slogans against BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the raid agencies.

Mr. Malla Reddy, the centre of the IT raids for alleged tax evasion through his Malla Reddy Group of Institutions, blamed the BJP-led Centre for the raids and said they were part of ‘vendetta politics’.

According to information, his son Mr. Mahender Reddy was hospitalised as he developed high blood pressure and chest pain. He was said to be stable.

According to the Minister, his family was being harassed and tortured for no wrong of his. He maintained that all his records and accounts were clean, and said he was not part of any ‘money-making businesses’.

All the courses, such as MBA, medical and engineering, at the chain of institutions, he said were accessible and affordable by everyone.

Income Tax officials in multiple teams continued the raids on day two at several locatios and properties of Mr. Malla Reddy with the support of teams of CRPF. Reportedly, several documents were scrutinised and huge cash was identified in the raids.

The IT, however, did not make any announcement on the progress, seizure and related investigations over the alleged tax evasion raids.