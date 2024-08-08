IT and Industries Special Chief Secretary responds to allegations about Telangana delegation’s meetings in US

Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, who is in the U.S. along with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reacted to the allegations levelled by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and said there was no need for any apprehension as he would follow due diligence in tabling the agenda as a thorough professional.

In a video posted on ‘X’ handle of the CPRO to CM, he said that the present visit was going great with the CM getting valuable insights into trade and investments and also understanding how global leadership happens to make Telangana a preferred destination.

He said some questions were being raised about the meetings and the outcomes but as a professional who has been doing similar work for the past 10 years, he would not put anything on the agenda without due diligence. “There is no need for such apprehensions as our reputation and professionalism is at stake. We will never let it down,” he said without mentioning the allegations levelled by the BRS.

